Yoka detiene a Milas en siete rounds en Paris El clasificado FIB # 7, CMB # 10, OMB # 15 calificado Tony Yoka (11-0, 9 KOs) detuvo al previamente invicto Peter Milas (15-1, 11 KOs) en siete rounds el viernes por la noche en la famosa cancha de Tenis en el Estadio Roland Garros en París, Francia. El medallista de oro olímpico de 2016, Yoka, rompió progresivamente a Milas y finalmente lo derribó dos veces en el séptimo round para terminarlo. WBC no sanciona la pelea Bunchan-Tapia Hrgovic vence a Radonjic en Austria y permanece invicto

