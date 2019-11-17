Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
“Yeimi” Mercado dethrones Zarika for WBC 122lb belt

Female super bantamweight Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (15-2, 4 KOs) made history by dethroning WBC super bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika (32-13-2, 17 KOs) via unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Poliforo in Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico. Mercado became the first woman from the Mexican state of Chihuahua to become a world champion.
Derecha Yeimi (1)
“Yeimi” was in command all the way and won by scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92 to became the thirteenth Mexican female ever to hold a world title belt.

In other action on the card promoted by Zanfer Promotions and 2M Promotions, super featherweight Daniel “Caballo” Lugo (20-1, 16 KOs) won a split decision over Luis Guzmán (12-10, 11 KOs). Scores were 78-73, 77-74 for Lugo and 77-74 for Guzman.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Bryan “Latino” Acosta (12-0, 4 KOs) beat Luis Álvarez via six round unanimous decision by scores of 59-55, 59-55, 60-54.

Featherweight Jesús “Chinito” Quijada (18-5-2, 10 KOs) topped Edgar “Chololo” Martínez (19-25-1, 11 KOs) over eight 76-75, 77-74 y 79-78.

Flyweight Manuel “Chapito” Rascón (7-2, 7 KOs) scored a spectacular second round KO over Israel López (2-1, 1 KO).

Other Results:
Cristian Burgos W4 Eduardo Ortega (welterweight)
Axel Najar TKO3 Luis Gallegos (junior welterweight)
Luis Gonzalez W6 Gamaliel Velázquez (junior welterweight)


