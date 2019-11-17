In an all-out war, WBC #6 super lightweight Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (34-7-1, 23 KOs) scored a spectacular second round KO over Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-5-2, 26 KOs) to successfully retain his WBC International silver super lightweight title on Saturday night at the Plaza De Toros San Miguel De Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico. Ortiz dropped Cano in round one, but Cano ended the fight with a brutal barrage that put Ortiz on the deck prompting a referee’s stoppage in the following stanza.

WBC #26 flyweight Ricardo Sandoval (17-1, 12 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Gilberto Gonzalez (15-2-1, 12 KOs) Sandoval dropped Gonzalez twice in round five to end it.

Making his pro debut, 2016 Olympic light flyweight gold medalist Hasanboy Dusmatov scored a second round KO over Jesus Cervantes (9-8, 5 KOs).