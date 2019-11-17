Brandon Cook wins comeback fight Former world title challenger Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook (21-2, 14 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Jose Luis Zuniga (16-6-1, 9 KOs) in a junior middleweight bout on Saturday night at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. It was Cook’s first fight since a TKO3 loss to WBO champion Jaime Munguia 18 months ago in Las Vegas. "Yeimi" Mercado dethrones Zarika for WBC 122lb belt

