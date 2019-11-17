Former world title challenger Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook (21-2, 14 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Jose Luis Zuniga (16-6-1, 9 KOs) in a junior middleweight bout on Saturday night at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. It was Cook’s first fight since a TKO3 loss to WBO champion Jaime Munguia 18 months ago in Las Vegas.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.