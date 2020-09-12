September 12, 2020
Boxing Results

Yarde become first to stop Spelman

Former WBO light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde (20-1, 19 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Dec Spelman (16-5, 8 KOs) on Saturday night behind-closed-doors at BT Sport Studios in London. Yarde battered Spelman to the canvas in round six to end it. The fight was a good opportunity for Yarde to directly compare himself with potential future foe Lyndon Arthur, who edged Spelman on points last month.

In the co-feature, middleweight Mark Heffron (25-1-1 19 KOs) and Denzel Bentley (13-0-1, 11 KOs) battled to a ten round draw in a clash for the vacant IBF European title. Scores were 95-95 across the board.

