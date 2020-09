Results from Las Vegas Super featherweight Anthony Chavez (9-1, 3 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Adan Gonzales (5-4-2, 3 KOs). Chavez dropped Gonzalez in round three en route to a 58-55 3x. Gonzales previously spoiled the pro debut of Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez 13 months ago. Lightweight prospect Eric Puente (4-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Luis Norambuena (4-6-1, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder. Scores: 39-37, 40-36, 40-36. Yarde becomes first to stop Spelman

