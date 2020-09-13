WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev has been forced to pull out of his scheduled October 23 world title defense against Adam Deines due to a broken rib suffered in training. Beterbiev could possibly return sometime in December. He has been out of action since his October 2019 win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
Top Boxing News
