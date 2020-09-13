

Unbeaten super lightweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (18-0, 17 KOs) won by third round TKO over José Guillermo “Gato” García (12-8-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Aguilar punished Garcia from the opening bell, dropped himin round two, and get a mercy referee’s stoppage in round three. Official time was 1:22. Aguilar should be breaking into the world rankings soon.