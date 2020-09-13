September 13, 2020
Boxing Results

Jackiewicz draws; Larduet, Molina win

Just two weeks after his controversial “loss” in Germany, 43-year-old former world title challenger Rafal Jackiewicz (51-27-3, 22 KOs) could only manage a draw against journeyman Bartlomiej Grafka (22-38-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in Ruda Slaska, Poland. Scores were 57-57, 58-56 Jackiewicz, 60-54 Grafka. On social media afterward, Rafal called the 57-57 score “a stretch” and the 60-54 card “a scandal like Germany.”
Heavyweight Jose Larduet (3-0, 2 KOs) destroyed Josh Sandland (5-3-1, 0 KOs) in the first round at the Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. After the fight, Larduet, a former Cuban National Team member, called out German rival Peter Kadiru.
Taking advantage of the second consecutive “Canelo-less” Mexican Independence Weekend, King Carlos Promotions, headed by former IBF junior middleweight champion Carlos Molina, staged a card in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, Mexico. In the main event, Molina (34-11-2, 12 KOs) beat Hector “Baby” Zepeda (19-2, 5 KOs) by TKO6.

