September 12, 2020
Boxing News

Canelo Lawsuit Update, Oscar Speaks

The $280 million lawsuit filed by Canelo Alvarez against DAZN, Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya for alleged breach of contract has been dismissed due to an error in the way Canelo’s attorneys designated the defendants. Canelo has until the end of the month to amend the lawsuit.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya commented on the situation via Twitter. “While yesterday’s order does not end the case, we are hopeful that this error will allow us to reset, and refocus on what’s important – working together to get Canelo back in the ring against a top opponent ASAP.

“If not, we expect Canelo’s lawyers will now enter arbitration as is laid out in our contract.”

  • Well, that went nowhere fast. Oscar desperate to still promote Canelo because he doesn’t have anybody else except Ryan Garcia. This is poetic justice served to 2 people who absolutely deserve it

