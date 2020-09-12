The $280 million lawsuit filed by Canelo Alvarez against DAZN, Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya for alleged breach of contract has been dismissed due to an error in the way Canelo’s attorneys designated the defendants. Canelo has until the end of the month to amend the lawsuit.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya commented on the situation via Twitter. “While yesterday’s order does not end the case, we are hopeful that this error will allow us to reset, and refocus on what’s important – working together to get Canelo back in the ring against a top opponent ASAP.

“If not, we expect Canelo’s lawyers will now enter arbitration as is laid out in our contract.”