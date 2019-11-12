Female super bantamweight Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (14-2, 4 KOs) is ready both physically and mentally to become the first female world champion born in the state of Chihuahua. Mercado challenges WBC world champion Fatuma Zarika (32-12-2, 17 KOs) at the Poliforo in the city of Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, México. The bout is a rematch. Last year in Kenya, Zarika beat Mercado by split decision. This time the bout is on Mercado’s turf.



Zarika was scheduled to arrive with her team Monday night in Mexico City, where they’ll spend the night and travel to the Chihuahua area in the morning. Both fighters will show their skills in an open workout on Wednesday.

The main support bout will be super featherweight Daniel “Caballo” Lugo (19-1, 16 KOs) in an eight-rounder.