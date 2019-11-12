An intriguing matchup between former world champion Cristofer “El Latigo” (The Whip) Rosales (29-4, 20 KOs) of Nicaragua and Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs) of Mexico is set. The two will square off for the vacant WBC flyweight title December 20th in Phoenix, Arizona on the undercard of the main event between Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Rosales won this same title last year on the road with a thrilling upset knockout of then-unbeaten power punching Daigo Higa. He went on to defend the title once before being decisioned by the local fighter Charlie Edwards.

Martinez appeared to stop and dethrone Edwards in his last bout but this was overturned to a no-decision because Martinez hit Edwards while he was down. Edwards then vacated the title to move up 115 leaving the next highest available contenders Rosales and Martinez to fight for the title.

This will be the U.S. debut for Rosales who is currently training in Miami, Florida under the watchful eye of his manager William Ramirez/WRAM Boxing. “Cristofer arrived from Nicaragua to Miami in phenomenal shape. I have no doubt he will regain his title,” said Ramirez.