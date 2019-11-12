Super bantamweight prospect Eduardo “KO-reano” Ramirez (13-1-2, 9 KOs) scored a spectacular fourth round KO over game Isaac “Indio” Buitimea (9-6, 5 KOs) last Friday night at the Gimnasio Municipal in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.



Ramirez laid out Buitimea for the count with a big right hand to the chin. Time was :46.

In other action, super lightweight Ronaldo “Loco” Castillo (21-5, 16 KOs) returned home and scored a fourth round TKO Daniel “Mulato” Valenzuela (36-41-2, 21 KOs) in an entertaining fight. Castillo was coming off two losses in the United States against Gary Antuanne Russell and Abraham Nova.