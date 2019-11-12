WBO jr featherweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete may headline a December 7 ESPN+ world title doubleheader with IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas defending his belt in the co-feature. According to the network’s website, Navarrete (29-1, 25 KOs) will likely be defending against WBO #13 rated Francisco Horta (20-3-1, 10 KOs), while Ancajas’ opponent is TBA. The location of the event is Puebla, Mexico. Navarrete would be making his fourth title defense in seven months. Ancajas was scheduled to fight Jonathan Rodriguez on November 2 in Carson, California, but that fight was canceled due to a visa issue with Rodriguez.