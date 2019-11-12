The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) today announced the honorees for the 2020 Induction Ceremony to be held June 26-28, 2020. The legendary boxers, trainers, promoters, matchmakers, media, and special contributors being enshrined into the 2020 Hall of Fame includes: Roy Jones, Sergio Martinez, Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, AL Cole, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Calvin Grove, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Laoma Byrd.

The event takes place at the historic Claridge Radisson Hotel, located on Park Place & the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.