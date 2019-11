No less than eight boxing cards on tap for this week, and in line with the new broadcast landscape of boxing, only one card will be televised, while ALL EIGHT will be live-streamed.

Thursday, November 14 – DAZN, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Carlos Morales vs. Mercito Gesta, lightweight

Charles Huerta vs. Jonathan Oquendo, super featherweight

Friday, November 15 – ESPN+, 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT

Andrew Moloney vs. Elton Dharry, super flyweight

Jason Moloney vs. Dixon Flores, bantamweight

Paul Gallen vs. Barry Hall, heavyweight

Friday, November 15 – ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Rocky Fielding vs. Abdallah Paziwapazi, super middleweight

Martin Murray vs. Sladan Janjanin, super middleweight

Terry Flanagan vs. Jayro Duran, super lightweight

Friday, November 15 – UFC Fight Pass, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Junior Fa vs. Devin Vargas, heavyweight

Hemi Ahio vs. Joshua Tufte, heavyweight

Ivan Golub vs. Janer Gonzalez, welterweight

Friday, November 15 – Showtime, 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Erik Vega Ortiz vs. Alberto Palmetta, welterweight

Marcos Escudero vs. Joseph George, light heavyweight

Amilcar Vidal vs. Zach Prieto, middleweight

Saturday, November 16 – ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT

Dominic Boesel vs. Sven Fornling, light heavyweight

Mohammed Rabii vs. Jesus Gurrola, super welterweight

Peter Kadiru vs. Perdo Martinez, heavyweight

Stefan Haertel vs. David Zegarra, super middleweight

Saturday, November 16 – ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Lee McGregor vs. Kash Farooq, bantamweight

Kieran Smith vs. Vincenzo Bevilacqua, super welterweight

Saturday, November 16 – Facebook Watch, approx 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Roberto Ortiz, super lightweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Gilberto Gonzalez, lightweight