By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten sister of former WBO minimum champ Ryuya, Sumire Yamanaka (6-0, 2 KOs), 101, impressively acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific 102-pound belt by halting Honoka Kano (4-1-2, 2 KOs), 101.25, at 1:56 of the fifth round in a scheduled eight on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Sumire, 20, looked very sharp and speedy, and said, “I wish to participate in world title bouts together with my brother.”



Two-time amateur national champ Mizuki Hiruta (3-0), 112, won the vacant Japanese national flyweight belt by a shutout decision (all 60-54) over Hinami Yanai (2-1, 1 KO), 113.5, over six. Yanai failed to make weight by a pound and a half, and was completely outboxed by the faster and more skillful Hiruta.



Southpaw Rie Matsuda (5-1-1, 1 KO), 101.5, scored a unanimous decision (79-73 twice, 78-74) over Kaori Nagai (6-5-3, 2 KOs), 102, over eight rounds to win the vacant OPBF 102-pound belt.



It was a unique show featuring all eight female competitions presented by Dangan Aoki Promotions.

