By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Five female title bouts—two world and three reginal–took place on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Veteran southpaw speedster Yuko Kuroki (20-7-2, 9 KOs), 101.5, dethroned WBO atomweight titlist Nanae Suzuki (11-5-1, 1 KO), 100.25, when she made best use of footwork and southpaw lefts, winning a unanimous decision (98-92 twice, 97-93) over ten. Kuroki, a police officer’s daughter, was once WBC 105-pound champ four years and eight months ago, and became a champ again.



In a battle of 39-year-young ladies, Mika Iwakawa (11-6-1, 3 KOs), 102, wrested the IBF atomweight belt by a close but unanimous decision (all 96-94) over defending ruler Ayaka Miyao (21-5-1, 6 KOs), 102, over ten. Iwakawa, in her last fight, forfeited the IBF belt to Nanae Suzuki via split verdict this February but regained the title of another organization in her comeback go.





Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

