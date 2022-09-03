September 3, 2022
Boxing Results

Smith stops Mwakinyo in four

WBO #2, WBC #3, WBA #4 super welterweight Liam “Beefy” Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) scored a rather bizarre fourth round TKO against Hassan Mwakinyo (20-3, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. After twisting his ankle in round three, Mwakinyo took a knee twice in round four without really being hit cleanly and the bout was stopped. Time was 1:46. Both fighters complained about the stoppage.

In a unification clash for the WBC and WBO female super welterweight titles, Natasha Jonas (12-2-1, 8 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Patricia Berghult (15-1, 3 KOs) over ten by scores of 99-91, 100-90, 100-90.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Dan Azeez (17-0, 11 KOs) outscored Shakan Pitters (17-2, 6 KOs) over twelve rounds in a bout for the British 175lb title. Scores were 117-112, 115-113, 117-111.

2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (3-0, 3 KOs) blew away previously unbeaten late sub Pencho Tsvetkov (7-1, 5 KOs) in 65 seconds. Tsvetkov down twice. Total mismatch. Clarke outweighed Tsvetkov by 56 pounds.

Unbeaten super lightweight Adam “The Assassin” Azim (6-0, 5 KOs) blitzed Michel Cabral (5-5, 1 KO) in the first round in a bout for the WBC Youth belt.

  • Natasha Jonas is now unified junior middleweight champion, but she’s probably a lightweight at her best…. maybe even a junior lightweight.

