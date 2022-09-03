Ruiz outweights Ortiz by 23 pounds Andy Ruiz Jr. 268.75 vs. Luis Ortiz 245.25

(WBC heavyweight eliminator)



Isaac Cruz 135 vs. Eduardo Ramírez 134.5

(WBC lightweight eliminator)



Abner Mares 134.25 vs. Miguel Flores 134.75

José Valenzuela 134.5 vs. Edwin de los Santos 133.75

Joey Spencer 154.5 vs. Kevin Salgado 153.5

Ra’eese Aleem 121.5 vs. Mike Plania 122

Charles Martin 260 vs. Devin Vargas 243 Venue: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV, FOX, FS1

