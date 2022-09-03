Andy Ruiz Jr. 268.75 vs. Luis Ortiz 245.25
(WBC heavyweight eliminator)
Isaac Cruz 135 vs. Eduardo Ramírez 134.5
(WBC lightweight eliminator)
Abner Mares 134.25 vs. Miguel Flores 134.75
José Valenzuela 134.5 vs. Edwin de los Santos 133.75
Joey Spencer 154.5 vs. Kevin Salgado 153.5
Ra’eese Aleem 121.5 vs. Mike Plania 122
Charles Martin 260 vs. Devin Vargas 243
Venue: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV, FOX, FS1
Ruiz early for me.
Ruiz up 12lbs from the Arreola fight, but he’s the same weight he was in the first Joshua fight. I still got Ruiz, I think Ortiz’ legs are gone.
Ortiz by stoppage.
Both fighters have been knocked down in their fighting careers right along with Oritz being KO’d as well. However, Ruiz better measure his distance from Ortiz well or he may taste a left cross that may induce some damage. Keep in mind we have seen Ruiz get distracted with his personal life and lose fights all because he was not focused and fame went to his head. Arturo, your prediction is very feasible if Ruiz does not keep his distance from the left crosses. I will go with Ruiz on split decision. I think the fight will be dangerous the first half and dwindle in the last half due to their a struggling war of nutrition. Happy Labor day weekend!
Ruiz is just big boned lol
I think 3 pounds of that weight is ink at this point.
When it comes to Ruiz he will never be the lightest guy, but he has great stamina. This is one of the true 50/50 fights. I can see both these guys winning by KO or on points and maybe even a draw. Both have power and lots of skill. I cant even hope for one of them because there is nothing bad I can say about either guy. Wilder and AJ losing the titles really open up a lot of great fights. Both guys can now just match up with anyone and there is no agency holding them back. Let Fury and Usyk fight it out all they want. Id rather see AJ vs Ruiz 3, or Facing Ortiz. Same for Wilder facing any of these other guys. With the titles off these guys there is less purse splits and most can do a 50/50 or 60/40 and the fights can finally be made. I see about 10 great fights now able to be made. The next few years has endless potential for great non title heavyweight fights.
Thats it dough boy, suck in the gut
LOL, I was waiting for someone to make this comment!
I’m picking Ortiz. Ortiz had Wilder almost KO’d in round 8 of their first fight and Wilder’s “deep pocket” handlers had to dive in with their cheating to save him, stopping the fight mid round so the actor dressed up as a ring doctor could “examine” him. Hardly the only time Wilder cheated, and Ortiz got robbed.
Hotel Dixie boxing club. You should start your own movie making production with the bullshit you spew. You sound like a little rat. Stfu and go find a gutter. Pussy
What did I say that wasn’t 100% true? Or r u only capable of hysterically calling names like a spoiled little brat?