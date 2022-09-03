By Hesiquio Balderas
Fightnews.com® was at today’s Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz weigh-in and had a chance to talk exclusively to the former heavyweight champion who opened up and revealed his game plan.
“It’s going to be a very good fight, it’s not going to be easy. It will be tough. I know Ortiz is a lefty and he has good technique but I’m just focused on what I did in camp, everything we trained for, and I’m in great shape,” said Ruiz.
“I tell you the truth, I’m in great shape. I feel happy, strong at this weight. He’s taller but I will fight small, move to the left, move to the right and get inside to try to land those heavy punches, I will get inside to land the body punches and if the knockout comes, it comes.
“Finally I want to thank all my fans around the world for their support and I’m coming to win and hopefully I will be victorious Sunday night.”
#TeamRuiz
The question Ruiz needs to answer for us is simple. Is he focused with his head screwed on straight? When he beat AJ he seemed to struggle with the limelight. When Ruiz and Arreola fought, Arreola on his down slide gave Ruiz and great run for his money. Ruiz is a wild card on his intentions leading up to a fight.
Scooby nailed it. If Ruiz shows up focused, Ortiz is in for a very tough night… If he’s not focused Ortiz should get by him. I think Ruiz is gonna take him.
Only thing scared of Andy is a cheeseburger.