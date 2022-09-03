By Hesiquio Balderas

Fightnews.com® was at today’s Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz weigh-in and had a chance to talk exclusively to the former heavyweight champion who opened up and revealed his game plan.

“It’s going to be a very good fight, it’s not going to be easy. It will be tough. I know Ortiz is a lefty and he has good technique but I’m just focused on what I did in camp, everything we trained for, and I’m in great shape,” said Ruiz.

“I tell you the truth, I’m in great shape. I feel happy, strong at this weight. He’s taller but I will fight small, move to the left, move to the right and get inside to try to land those heavy punches, I will get inside to land the body punches and if the knockout comes, it comes.

“Finally I want to thank all my fans around the world for their support and I’m coming to win and hopefully I will be victorious Sunday night.”