Rocky Hernandez stops Mata In a clash of super featherweight punchers, WBA #4, WBC #5 Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (33-1, 30 KOs) showed his power again, stopping previously unbeaten Jorge Mata (14-1-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night’s Estrada-Cortes undercard at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico. Good fight. Hernandez dropped Mata in round five and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:15. Nontshinga edges Flores, wins IBF lightfly title Andy Ruiz reveals game plan Like this: Like Loading...

