In a clash for the vacant IBF light flyweight title between unbeaten fighters, IBF #1 Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga (10-0, 9 KOs) won a grueling twelve round battle of attrition against IBF #3 Hector “Baby Bull” Flores (20-0, 1 KOs) on Saturday night’s Estrada-Cortes undercard at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico. Nontshinga dropped Flores in round two, but Flores battled his way back with non-stop punching. Flores suffered a cut on his forehead from a head clash that bled profusely over the second half of the fight. At the end of twelve action-packed rounds, judges scored it 116-111, 114-113 Nontshinga, 115-112 Flores. With the split decision win, Nontshinga became South Africa’s only current world champion.
Nuts and guts!!!! Fun fight to watch… Actually could have gone either way….maybe even a draw…Nontshingha showed more skills…. absolutely fun to watch…great effort and action from both fighters…
Great action fight, I thought the Mexican pulled it out by definitely winning the last round. 114-113. Rematch in order for sure.