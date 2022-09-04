Cruz defeats Mrdjenovich again In a rematch, WBA female featherweight champion Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) defeated 40-year-old former champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-12-2, 19 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision on Saturday night in the Estrada-Cortes co-feature at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico. Scores were 100-90 3x for Cruz, who also won their previous fight in April 2021, ending the five-year title reign of Mrdjenovich. Nontshinga edges Flores, wins IBF lightfly title Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

