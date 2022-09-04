WBC franchise super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) won by a harder than expected twelve round unanimous decision over unheralded Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico. In his first action in 18 months, Estrada easily won the first three rounds. Cortes repeatedly connected with right hands in round four. Cortes bloodied Estrada’s nose in round five. Estrada got serious in round seven, dropping Cortes and landing numerous huge shots. After that, Cortez lost interest in toe-to-toe exchanges with el Gallo and mostly tried to box from outside as Estrada stalked. Scores were 115-112, 115-112, 114-113.
After the fight, it was announced that Estrada will fight Chocolatito Gonzalez in a rubber match on December 3.
Great fight. Where do they find these judges??!!! Very close fight after 8. Probably 4-4 and a knockdown by el gallo. 2 judges had it 77-74 for Estrada and the other judge had it 77-74 for Cortes which was definitely off. 76-75 was probably right for Estrada. Then Cortes definitely wins 2 of the last 4 and the judge that had Cortes ahead gave all 4 rounds to el gallo lol. I mean this guy got like 8 out of 12 rounds wrong. It’s insane.
It is about time for Estrada/Gonzalez 3.
Great fight but I think Cortez edged it out. There’s too much potential money in a rematch with chocolatito and that’s why I think the decision went his way. We got to see the promoter Fernando Beltran in cortez corner after the fight congratulating him and possibly telling him he had his back for future fights and opportunities.
DAZN put on a helluva fight card tonight….this was a fans fight…as was the fight before it..Congrats to both fighters … quality entertainment… Estrada’s experience les him to a victory but Estrada had to fight every second of each round….fun to watch!!!!
Cortes was just an eight round kid that for some how got a title opportunity, and did more than good. I assume we will see a different Estrada when he faces Gonzalez, but won’t be enough to defeat him, because Gonzalez has been able to hurt him and always closing stronger.