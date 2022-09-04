WBC franchise super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) won by a harder than expected twelve round unanimous decision over unheralded Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico. In his first action in 18 months, Estrada easily won the first three rounds. Cortes repeatedly connected with right hands in round four. Cortes bloodied Estrada’s nose in round five. Estrada got serious in round seven, dropping Cortes and landing numerous huge shots. After that, Cortez lost interest in toe-to-toe exchanges with el Gallo and mostly tried to box from outside as Estrada stalked. Scores were 115-112, 115-112, 114-113.

After the fight, it was announced that Estrada will fight Chocolatito Gonzalez in a rubber match on December 3.