September 4, 2022
Boxing Results

Newman II stops Zepeda in seven

By Mary Ann Owen at ringside

Super middleweight Kevin Newman (14-3-1, 8 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over late Hector Zepeda (21-5, 7 KOs) to claim the NABA 168lb title on Saturday night in a Ukraine benefit event at the Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Newman is trained by Roy Jones Jr.

In the co-feature, unbeaten 281-pound former UNLV defensive end Antonio Zepeda (6-0, 6 KOs) stopped Trevor Kotara (3-3, 1 KO) in round five of a heavyweight clash.

Lightweight Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-1, 3 KOs) took a six round majority decision against Joseph Francisco (8-5, 3 KOs) by scores of 57-57, 58-56, 59-55.

Heavyweight Skylar Lacy (3-0, 2 KOs) won a four round unanimous decision over Jouse Vargas (2-3-1, 1 KO).

>