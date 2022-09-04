September 4, 2022
Pitbull Cruz: The best is yet to come

Ruiz Vs Ortiz Weigh In 09.03.22 09 04 2022 Weigh In Ryan Hafey Premier Boxing Champions
Photo: Ryan Hafey / PBC

By Hesiquio Balderas

Fightnews.com® had the opportunity to talk to Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz after the weigh-in of tonight big PPV telecast mega fight headlined by Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz at the Crypto arena in Los Angeles, California.

“This fight will be a great fight for the fans. I will put on a great performance for you all,” said Cruz, who is coming off a knockout victory against veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“This is a first stop to get bigger and better fights, I’m willing and ready to make it big and now it’s my time, I will put it all on the line, I know the best is yet to come after this fight. I’m not looking past my opponent but I’m sure of my abilities and I will throw a lot of punches from the first round on. It’s going to be a great fight! It might steal the night, don’t miss it.”

