Kal Yafai will defend his WBA world super flyweight title against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on February 29 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.
Yafai (26-0 15 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his WBA strap and returns to the States having gone the distance with challenger Norbelto Jimenez in his last defense in Providence, Rhode Island in June. Former P4P candidate Chocolatito (48-2 40 KOs), a four-weight world ruler, returned to action in December with victory in Japan.
Yafai and Chocolatito is part of a card topped by the welterweight showdown between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas and all-action Julio Cesar Martinez making the first defense of his WBC flyweight title against unbeaten Jay Harris.
This is for me more the main event than the other fights on this card. What does Gonzalez have left, and, Yafai, what can he show the world. If Gonzalez wins, would that not set up an interesting fight with Estrada, whose only loss that he has not been able to avenge I believe is against Gonzalez. Want’ Yafai supposed to fight Estrada in a unification fight? There is also only two years difference in age between these two boxers. Another curious thing for me though, yes he is not white, and arabic (Parents from Yemen I think). this fight would I think bigger in Britain, but what do I know.
Gonzales tank has been flashing empty since the day he steped in the ring as a superflyweight against McWilliams Arrollo. From this fight on he was showing to be very vulnerable and gun shy at 115, also too small.Yafai is a fresh 30 years old fighter on his primes, Gonzalez a very tired and beaten 32, once a great fighter. I expext a 7 rounds beatdown the most.
Estrada injured a hand. It’s not a secret that he has had problems with his hands in the past. Chocolatito replaced him as Yafai’s new opponent. This fight is big for the English fans. I pick Chocolatito to win in a good action fight. He brings a great force of talent to the division and boxing in general.
I truly hope you’re right.