Kal Yafai will defend his WBA world super flyweight title against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on February 29 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Yafai (26-0 15 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his WBA strap and returns to the States having gone the distance with challenger Norbelto Jimenez in his last defense in Providence, Rhode Island in June. Former P4P candidate Chocolatito (48-2 40 KOs), a four-weight world ruler, returned to action in December with victory in Japan.

Yafai and Chocolatito is part of a card topped by the welterweight showdown between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas and all-action Julio Cesar Martinez making the first defense of his WBC flyweight title against unbeaten Jay Harris.