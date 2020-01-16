Super welterweight Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield’s (2-0, 2 KOs) next fight will take place on a Christy Martin Promotions card at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona on February 8. Boxing legend Christy Martin stopped by Holyfield’s Houston training camp to look in on four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield’s son and came away impressed.



“Most importantly he is a great young man,” said Christy. “He has great speed and power. His work ethic looks unbeatable.”

Evan said, “It was really great that Christy came by and she gave me some psychological tips to use during my training. Right now we are in the middle of camp – sparring just started and things are getting more intense, which I like. I enjoy when things are hard.”

Daytona Beach is about a six hour drive from Atlanta, where Evan grew up.

“I am excited to fight in Daytona – it’s a little closer than my two previous fights. Mom says she is coming with some of the fam. My amateur coach plans to make the drive down, and so are a few friends. I also have a couple of friends in the military that are based in Daytona that will also be there.”

Holyfield announced himself to the professional boxing world on the Canelo-Kovalev November 2 fight card at MGM Grand with a spectacular seventeen-second stoppage (TKO 1). His second fight took place in Houston on November 23, stopping his opponent with a vicious body shot (KO 4). Watch the viral body shot KO HERE

The event will be live streamed via Facebook and YouTube.