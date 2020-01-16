Super middleweight Jason “El Animal” Quigley (17-1, 13 KOs) will make a quick return to the ring when he takes on Oscar “Raton” Cortes (27-5, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder in the main event of Thursday Night Fights on January 23 at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. The event will be streamed live on DAZN.

In the co-main event, Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (13-1, 8 KOs) will fight against Azael “Turbo” Cosio (21-8-2, 18 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

Other bouts:

Mihai Nistor (1-0, 1 KO) will battle Jaime “Zarco” Solorio (12-3-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight clash.

Gregory “Goyo” Morales (10-0, 6 KOs) will return in a six-round super bantamweight battle vs. TBA.