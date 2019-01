It was “rock’em sock’em robots” on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, as WBA featherweight champion Jesus Rojas (26-3-2, 19 KOs) and unbeaten contender Xu Can (11-0, 1 KO) waged war for twelve rounds. When the dust cleared, it was Xu who dethroned Rojas by surprisingly wide scores of 118-110, 117-111, 116-112. The fight was a slugfest that seemed much closer than that.