After a 22-month injury layoff, WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) retained his title with a hard-fought twelve round majority decision over Josesito “Riverside Rocky” Lopez (36-8, 19 KOs) on Saturday night before 9,623 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.



Thurman dropped Lopez with a left hook at the end of round two and built up a lead. Lopez made a strong run in the middle rounds, but Thurman adjusted and outboxed Josesito in the late rounds. Scores were 113—113, 115-111, 117-109.