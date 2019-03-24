By Przemek Garczarczyk

Two-time former cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof “Diabolo” Włodarczyk (57-4-1, 39 KOs) scored a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over Alexandru Jur (18-3, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Olimpijczyków Sports & Entertainment Hall in Lomza, Poland. Scores were 96-94, 97-93 and 99-91.

In another bout, unbeaten super middleweight Fyodor Czerkaszyn (12-0, 7 KOs) won by second-round TKO over 40-year-old former world champion Kassim Ouma (29-13-1, 18 KOs). The bout was bizarrely stopped after the Ouma corner threw in the towel when NOTHING was going on. No punches exchanged, just two boxers looking at each other.