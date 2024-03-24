Looks like a heavyweight showdown between recent Joseph Parker victims Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang may be the co-feature for the June 1 clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to ESPN. Another heavyweight bought between Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois is also reportedly in play.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Wilder is like an old damaged heavyweight, done, finished. He used to be dangerous, he is not even that anymore. I enjoyed what he brought to the sport, even though his boxing skills were no good. Zhang can hurt Wilder badly, would not like to see this.
You could make similar comments about Zhang. The winner stays relevant, the loser likely fades into obscurity or retirement.
Hrgovic vs Dubois is a good fight. If Dubois carries his momentum from his last fight into this fight he wins.
Loving this card. Not sure why it took so long for fightnews to add this news. It has been out for over a day now.
It should be an entertaining clown show! Zhang looked terrible on his last fight, not worthy of even be ranked! This two are done! Who ever loses needs to seriously consider retirement, the winner should continue to fight bums to make ends meet!
In the heavyweight division, you are one good win from a big fight. Wilder is in between styles, but still very dangerous. Zhang had a rematch clause in the Parker fight which he will more than likely exercise.
Both fighters desperately need to regain their form. I expect this to be a very exciting fight. Good match-making in my view.
This is a massive card, where Beterbiev should prevail gainst Bivol, Dubois vs Hrgovic is an excellent matchup, but Hrgovic is too skilled for Dubois and might win a late stoppage, Wilder vs Zhang is very intrigue fight where the fresher and more motivated fighter shoul prevail, in this case, Zhang, and by KO, bye bye Wilder
Deontay is mentally TOUGH, but I don’t think he can take too many more blows to the head before he starts to speak like James Toney.
That said, this is a match I will make sure to watch.
At some point his team & family need to look at his earning potential. Maybe it is wiser for him to find other ways to make money.
Three very exciting fights.
I really like Dubois and wish him the best of luck but I don’t place him as a favorite against Hrgovic. A very difficult fight.
Although Zhang lost in his last fight, it feels like he has wind in his sails, unlike Wilder. The risk is that we will see two very tired boxers from round 5 – 6 onwards. I would bet on Zhang.
Beterbiev or Bivol. Before 2022, I would have taken Beterbiev without blinking. Today I’m not sure. Beterbiev walks through walls and believes in himself as no-one else out there. At the same time we’ve seen him struggle, and a number of fights have been close, but so far, he has managed to stop everyone.
Bivol is another cup of tea. He has two impressive victories over the not so small matters in Canelo and Zurdo.
Beterbievs only chance to win is by a stoppage. I believe Beterbiev will have difficulties with Bivols handspeed, jab as well as with his footwork. It will be extremely difficult for Beterbiev to catch Bivol.
But Beterbiev is Beterbiev and what exciting evening
“ How do you have it Harold? “
“Ok, Jim. six rounds a piece; I’ve got this fight a draw. No one threw more than eight punches the entire fight, and they were both gassed after the first.
I’ve got to give it a draw”
“ We’ll , there you have it folks! Harold has this a draw, and as we go to compubox, we can see the total punches thrown here.
Zhang, throwing only six punches for the fight. Wilder … only throwing , a staggering, four punches over twelve rounds.
“I hate to say it, folks, but this is Incredible!”