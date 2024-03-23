March 23, 2024
Boxing Results

Smith destroys Zepeda in five

0k8a0773
Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton “Thunder” Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a sudden fifth round knockout against three-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda (37-5, 28 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC silver title on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Competitive fight until Smith connected with a right hand to the belly that put Zepeda on the canvas for the count. Time was 1:25.

WBO female welterweight champion Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) battered two-division former champion Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) over four one-sided rounds. The bout was stopped by Harper’s corner after round four.

Super lightweight Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs), son of ring legend Ricky Hatton, suffered his first defeat, losing a ten round unanimous decision to Jimmy Joe Flint (14-1-2, 3 KOs). Flint retained his Central Area title by scores of 98-92, 97-94, 97-95.

Unbeaten super welterweight Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs) in a final eliminator for the British title. Scores were 117-111, 116-112, 116-112.

Pero wins by TKO1 at Hard Rock

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I looked up the records this morning on Boxrec and thought, “They haven’t got many kayos and so, it probably goes the distance and Flint has a bit more experience so I wouldn’t be surprised if Hatton loses.” Probably the first time I have been right about a pick ’em in years.

    Reply

    • The drought has to end at some point. Good pick. I’m watching it as soon as I get a chance. Son’s that following their fathers footsteps in boxing usually don’t fare well. Easier life, no suffering, no build up anger, going to and from school is a breeze etc… That’s a great thing though. Ricky has done his job as a father. We never want our kids to go through the same things we had to endure. The flip side is that the kids don’t go in with a killer instinct. Of course there are exceptions like Floyd jr, but it’s rare

      Reply

  • Damn! 5 tittle shot losses for zepeda! He should retire unless, the money is tight. I hope zepeda doesn’t end up as a stepping stone for the younger tigers looking to impress! At 35, there isn’t anything left to go after for zepeda.

    Reply

    • Zepeda is a taxi driver I’m not surprised
      He was doing a good fight though better than I expected

      Reply

  • This Zepeda is done. He didn’t recover from the Prograis fight. I had a feeling something could happened.

    Reply

  • It was more than obvious who would win this fight, with the fading warrior (Zepeda) serving as a step stone for the rising star (Smith). I think that Smith could be ready for another fading but still more capable fighter, I am talking about Regis Prograis

    Reply
    • >