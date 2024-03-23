Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton “Thunder” Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a sudden fifth round knockout against three-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda (37-5, 28 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC silver title on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Competitive fight until Smith connected with a right hand to the belly that put Zepeda on the canvas for the count. Time was 1:25.
WBO female welterweight champion Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) battered two-division former champion Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) over four one-sided rounds. The bout was stopped by Harper’s corner after round four.
Super lightweight Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs), son of ring legend Ricky Hatton, suffered his first defeat, losing a ten round unanimous decision to Jimmy Joe Flint (14-1-2, 3 KOs). Flint retained his Central Area title by scores of 98-92, 97-94, 97-95.
Unbeaten super welterweight Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs) in a final eliminator for the British title. Scores were 117-111, 116-112, 116-112.
The Hatton fight was a cracker.
I looked up the records this morning on Boxrec and thought, “They haven’t got many kayos and so, it probably goes the distance and Flint has a bit more experience so I wouldn’t be surprised if Hatton loses.” Probably the first time I have been right about a pick ’em in years.
The drought has to end at some point. Good pick. I’m watching it as soon as I get a chance. Son’s that following their fathers footsteps in boxing usually don’t fare well. Easier life, no suffering, no build up anger, going to and from school is a breeze etc… That’s a great thing though. Ricky has done his job as a father. We never want our kids to go through the same things we had to endure. The flip side is that the kids don’t go in with a killer instinct. Of course there are exceptions like Floyd jr, but it’s rare
Davis-Williamson was another darn good fight.
Damn! 5 tittle shot losses for zepeda! He should retire unless, the money is tight. I hope zepeda doesn’t end up as a stepping stone for the younger tigers looking to impress! At 35, there isn’t anything left to go after for zepeda.
Zepeda is a taxi driver I’m not surprised
He was doing a good fight though better than I expected
This Zepeda is done. He didn’t recover from the Prograis fight. I had a feeling something could happened.
Massive Body shot…
Even I had to take a knee…
It was more than obvious who would win this fight, with the fading warrior (Zepeda) serving as a step stone for the rising star (Smith). I think that Smith could be ready for another fading but still more capable fighter, I am talking about Regis Prograis