Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton “Thunder” Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a sudden fifth round knockout against three-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda (37-5, 28 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC silver title on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Competitive fight until Smith connected with a right hand to the belly that put Zepeda on the canvas for the count. Time was 1:25.

WBO female welterweight champion Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) battered two-division former champion Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) over four one-sided rounds. The bout was stopped by Harper’s corner after round four.

Super lightweight Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs), son of ring legend Ricky Hatton, suffered his first defeat, losing a ten round unanimous decision to Jimmy Joe Flint (14-1-2, 3 KOs). Flint retained his Central Area title by scores of 98-92, 97-94, 97-95.

Unbeaten super welterweight Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs) in a final eliminator for the British title. Scores were 117-111, 116-112, 116-112.