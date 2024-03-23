Promoter Kris Lawrence (The Heavyweight Factory) presented an entertaining night of boxing Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. In the main event, unbeaten WBA #6 heavyweight and former Cuban amateur heavyweight standout Lenier Pero (11-0, 8 KOs) TKO’d hard-punching 6’10 Donnie Palmer (12-4-1, 10 KOs) of Massachusetts in round one of a scheduled for 10 round bout.

Also middleweight and highly decorarted amateur Yoenlis Hernandez (3-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba dominated in his first ten round bout. He stopped the much more experienced Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco (23-12, 11 Ko’s) of Argentina in round one.

Complete card results to follow