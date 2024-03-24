March 24, 2024
Boxing Results

Rogava, Flores, Ibeh annihilate foes

Toro Promotions’ train of promising heavyweight prospects – undefeated 2020 Ukraine Olympian Tsotne Rogava (6-0, 6 KOs), Alexander “The Great” Flores (19-4-1, 17 KOs) and Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh (12-2-1, 10 KOs) – all turned in knockout performances Saturday night at LumColor Phoenix Center in Ontario, California.

The 6’ 5”, 264-pound Rogava kept his undefeated pro record perfect with his sixth victory in six fights, all won by early knockouts. Rogava absolutely destroyed Antonio Brown (8-5, 8 KOs), dropping him three times in the opening round for his third straight first-round stoppage of an opponent.

Flores rebounded from his 10-round unanimous decision loss to Dante Stone this past January 4 in grand fashion, landing at will and closing the show in the third round against Josue Vargas (5-7-2, 2 KOs).

Ibeh, cousin of former heavyweight contender Ike Ibeabuchi, extended his win streak to seven with a first-round knockout of a game Derek Cardenas (9-12, 2 KOs). Ibeh decked Cardenas twice in round one.

Andre Ward Exclusive Interview
Wilder-Zhang in the works

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Tsotne vs Ibeh needs to happen, Flores vs Adam Stewart sounds good too. Flores is a lot better than what he showed against Ortiz

    Reply
    • >