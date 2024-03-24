Toro Promotions’ train of promising heavyweight prospects – undefeated 2020 Ukraine Olympian Tsotne Rogava (6-0, 6 KOs), Alexander “The Great” Flores (19-4-1, 17 KOs) and Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh (12-2-1, 10 KOs) – all turned in knockout performances Saturday night at LumColor Phoenix Center in Ontario, California.

The 6’ 5”, 264-pound Rogava kept his undefeated pro record perfect with his sixth victory in six fights, all won by early knockouts. Rogava absolutely destroyed Antonio Brown (8-5, 8 KOs), dropping him three times in the opening round for his third straight first-round stoppage of an opponent.

Flores rebounded from his 10-round unanimous decision loss to Dante Stone this past January 4 in grand fashion, landing at will and closing the show in the third round against Josue Vargas (5-7-2, 2 KOs).

Ibeh, cousin of former heavyweight contender Ike Ibeabuchi, extended his win streak to seven with a first-round knockout of a game Derek Cardenas (9-12, 2 KOs). Ibeh decked Cardenas twice in round one.