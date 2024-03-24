By Jeff Zimmerman
Hall of Famer Andre “SOG” Ward was in Dallas at Blacklit Bookstore today for a book signing of his new book Killing the Image. After Q&A in the packed house, Ward talked about the book, his verbal sparring with Canelo, Canelo not fighting Benavidez, his take on the stacked 135-140lb divisions and much more.
Andre ward is my top 5 best boxers of all times
Hell of a fighter
He is a super six winner
And I give a lot of credit to a any super six winner unfortunately this tournament is not popular the other super six winner has been another great fighter Alexander usyk
And usyk is not in my top 5 but he will be in my top 10 if he beats fury
And if canelo beats Benavides he also could be in my top 10
But if does not beat or fight Benavides he won’t be in my top 10
For Andre ward and finito lopez have the best techniques ever in boxing
They are 50/50
Finito for old schoolers
Ward for new schoolers