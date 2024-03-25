Sad to report the passing of IBF founder and the organization’s first President Bob Lee. Lee also served as Deputy State Athletic Commissioner of New Jersey under former heavyweight champion Jersey Joe Walcott, and was a vice president of the WBA. He was forced to resign from the IBF due to a pay-for-rankings scandal in 1999. He is a member of the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame. Funeral arrangements are pending.

