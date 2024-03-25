Detroit-based boxing promoter and former fighter Dmitriy Salita has been announced as a Class of 2024 Inductee into the Jewish Sports Heritage Association. The JSHA will honor Salita and the rest of this year’s induction class (including former President of HBO Sports, Ross Greenburg) at their Sixth Annual Induction Ceremony on Sunday, April 7, at Temple Israel in Lawrence, N.Y.

“I’m very grateful for this incredible honor,” said Salita. “I started boxing shortly after we immigrated from the Soviet Union (current Ukraine) at Starret City Boxing Club. Through boxing I was able to work towards my American Dream and am grateful that those achievements are now recognized years later. I look forward to an exciting Sunday morning on April 7.”