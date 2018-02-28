February 28, 2018

Wilder, Ortiz workout quotes

WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder and unbeaten contender Luis Ortiz participated in an open to the public media workout Wednesday as they near their main event showdown this Saturday, March 3 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center.

Deontay Wilder: “I don’t have any worries about Ortiz at all. When I look at Ortiz, he doesn’t look powerful. I know he has nice skills like all Cuban fighters. That’s nothing to me. It’s going to be up to him to prove me wrong.”

Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Luis Ortiz: “Efficiency has been our thing throughout camp. If I execute on fight night, I’ll walk out of there with the victory I’ve been working for.”

Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

