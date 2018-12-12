WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says that after his clash with Tyson Fury the team WBA/IBF/WBO champ is begging him to fight. “They’re definitely begging now,” Wilder said on the Joe Rogan podcast. “He’s trying to reach out, all of a sudden. His management is trying to reach out to mine, as well. But he could have had this opportunity. He had many opportunities. He could have fought Luis Ortiz, he could have fought me, he had a chance to fight Fury, as well.

“People want to know who’s the best now. Especially after seeing this Fury fight. I’ve been trying to show people who’s the best. I always say I’m the best. I’ll forever say I’m the best until I get defeated!”