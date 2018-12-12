By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing



WBO #1, IBF #3 light middleweight Dennis Hogan (27-1-1, 7 KOs) will be in action against IBF #15 Jamie Weetch (12-2, 5 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday at the Exhibition and Convention Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Hogan is coming off a twelve decision victory over Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly in April. Hogan’s only loss was to Jack Culcay in 2015 in a WBA world title challenge. Weetch coming off a KO victory over Rocky Alap Alap in July. Promoter is DDP Sports Management.

WBC #10, WBA #10 super middleweight Jayde Mitchell (17-,9 KOs) returns to the ring on Friday against Kim Poulsen (28-4, 7 KOs) over ten rounds at the Melbourne Pavillion, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Mitchell is coming off a ten round decision victory over Kerry Foley in June. Poulsen, who was born in Denmark and resides in Vienna, is coming off a six round decision over Mazen Girke in April. Promoter is Big Time Boxing.

WBC #3, WBA #3, IBF #11, WBO #9 super flyweight Andrew “Monster” Moloney (18-0, 11 KOs) will clash with Cris Paulino (19-3, 8 KOs) over ten rounds on Friday at Metro City Northbridge, Western Australia. Moloney is coming off a ten round stoppage of former WBA super flyweight and WBA flyweight Champion Luis Conception in September. Paulino is coming off a six round stoppage of Jomar Farjado in October. Promoter is Tony Tolj.