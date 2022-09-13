The final two fights have been announced for the four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder against Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The telecast will include undefeated heavyweight Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) against Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs) in a 10-rounder, while bantamweight contenders Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) and former IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KOs) meet in a 12-round rematch.

2008 Olympian Negron was previously scheduled to meet Sanchez on January 1 but had to withdraw from the fight after testing positive for COVID-19.

Russell originally fought Rodriguez in August 2021, but an accidental clash of heads ended the fight as a no-contest before the first round was completed.

In the previously announced co-feature, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant faces two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator.