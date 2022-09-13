Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin face off after making their “Grand Arrivals” for their trilogy fight on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is about a 5:1 favorite.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Not many gave Bivol a shot against Canelo, therefore I am giving GGG a punchers chance to maybe surprise Canelo with a few left hooks tom the head chin and body. My pick? GGG by stoppage.
Arturo, I like your optimism picking GGG. I’m hoping the benefits of working with Jonathan Banks and the challenge / motivation of fighting Canelo pays off.