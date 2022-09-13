Philadelphia heavyweight Joey Dawejko is planning a quick ring return. Coming on the heels of a fourth-round knockout in his Parx Casino debut on September 1, Dawejko (22-10-4, 13 KOs) is set to enter the ring in an eight-round bout against Terrell Jamal Woods (28-53-9, 20 KOs) of Forrest City, AR at Parx Casino on Friday, October 7. While Woods’ ledger isn’t impressive, he’s pulled off some upsets. Last year, he topped previously unbeaten JD Chapman and had a draw with former contender Aleksandr Ustinov.

