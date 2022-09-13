Philadelphia heavyweight Joey Dawejko is planning a quick ring return. Coming on the heels of a fourth-round knockout in his Parx Casino debut on September 1, Dawejko (22-10-4, 13 KOs) is set to enter the ring in an eight-round bout against Terrell Jamal Woods (28-53-9, 20 KOs) of Forrest City, AR at Parx Casino on Friday, October 7. While Woods’ ledger isn’t impressive, he’s pulled off some upsets. Last year, he topped previously unbeaten JD Chapman and had a draw with former contender Aleksandr Ustinov.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.