A torn bicep suffered in sparring has ruled Leigh Wood (25-2-2, 5 KOs) out of his WBA featherweight world title defense against Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24. The show will go ahead with lightweight Maxi Hughes defending his IBO title against former IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Galahad will be looking to return to winning ways up at lightweight after suffering a shock knockout loss to Kiko Martinez in what was supposed to be a routine maiden defense of his IBF title last November.