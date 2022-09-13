Unbeaten junior middleweight “King” Callum Walsh, (4-0, 3 KOs), of Cork, Ireland, will face Brooklyn, N.Y. native Delen “The Sniper” Parsley (13-1, 4 KOs) in the eight-round main event on November 3 at The Quiet Cannon/ Montebello Country Club in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old Walsh will be headlining his fourth straight “Hollywood Fight Nights” card at the venue in front of an expected star-studded sell-out crowd, which will also be streamed on UFC Fightpass. This will be Parsley’s second fight after a seven-year layoff.