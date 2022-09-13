September 13, 2022
Fury-Joshua in the works for Dec 3

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s management company, 258 Management, has announced via Twitter that Joshua has agreed to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3 at the 78,000-seat Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

258MGT tweeted:

Joshua-Fury update:

258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team [last Friday] for a fight December 3rd. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren immediately responded.

Contract will be with you very soon 🥊

Sports back on in the UK

