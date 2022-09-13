Following the abrupt postponement of the Shields-Marshall boxing extravaganza in London and other sporting action all over the UK last weekend due to the Queen’s passing, it looks like sports are back this weekend.

There are two notable UK-based boxing telecasts scheduled:

FRIDAY

BT Sport has a boxing card from London’s famed York Hall headlined by British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley (16-1-1, 13 KOs) defending against Marcus Morrison (24-5, 16 KOs).

SATURDAY

Channel 5 presents formerly WBO #1 light heavyweight Lyndon Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) against Walter Gabriel Sequeira (25-9-1, 17 KOs) at the University of Bolton Stadium. This is Arthur’s first fight since his brutal KO loss to Anthony Yarde last December. Also, heavyweight Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) is slated to face TBA on the card.